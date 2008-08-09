Earnings Roundup
There were plenty of television-related earnings reports last week. Cable system operators Time Warner Cable and Mediacom Communications continued a trend of posting impressive financial and business results for the second quarter. In the satellite segment, DirecTV was also a winner, though Dish Network earnings were mixed. Group TV broadcasters Gray Television, Entravision Communications, LIN TV and Univision posted mixed earnings. Earnings were upbeat at Fox-parent News Corp., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Broadcasting, Crown Media/Hallmark and graphics outfit Chyron. Also, entertainment media conglomerate Time Warner reported progress in narrowing its focus. More detailed information on all of those earnings reports is available at www.broadcastingcable.com.
