EARNINGS: NDS Rides Q3 Revenue Surge

Conditional access and interactive TV software provider NDS recorded third-quarter revenues of $178 million, a 20% jump over the previous year, driven by an increase in the number of active subscribers using its conditional access technology.

Nine-month revenues for the period ending March 31, 2007 were up 14% compared to the same period in 2006, to $507.6 million, which NDS attributed to a higher volume of conditional access "smart cards" delivered, particularly to new customers in Europe, China and India.

NDS’ operating income for the third quarter was up 1% to $36 million, while nine-month operating income was up 12% to $118 million.

The U.K.-based company now has almost 73 million active TV smart cards and more than 57 million interactive TV set-top software (i.e. middleware) clients deployed worldwide.