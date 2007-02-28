Trending

Earnings: Liberty Media Strong

By

Liberty Media posted strong earnings for two of its tracking stocks, Liberty Interactive Group and Liberty Capital Group

Revenue at Liberty Interactive, which includes QVC, rose 11%, and operating cash flow increased 21 %. QVC revenue rose 7% to $2.24 billion in the fourth quarter.

Liberty Capital, which includes the cable movie channel Starz, saw a growth in revenue of 12%.  Starz revenue increased 4% to $257 million, up from $247 million in the fourth quarter of 2005.The company’s strong 2006 results come from various deals including its exchange of a stake in News Corp. for 38.5% of

DirecTV

, its selling off of its 50% in Court TV, and its repurchasing of $954 million of Liberty Interactive Stock.The company also announced a $1 billion self tender of Liberty Capital shares.