Early Wake-Up Call at WISN

WISN Milwaukee is serving up morning news on the weekends to really early risers.

Starting April 30, the Hearst-Argyle owned ABC affiliate is adding a 5 a.m. newscast to its Saturday and Sunday morning lineups.

The additional hour brings the station’s weekend news block to four hours each day. At 6 a.m., WISN switches to ABC’s Good Morning America Weekend edition and then resumes local news from 7 to 9. The later two hours debuted in August 2003 and, last December, the station added GMA Weekend.

“We see even more potential for audience growth during weekend early mornings and have expanded our news operation accordingly,” said WISN President/GM Frank Biancuzzo.

Morning news has been the biggest local news growth area over the past few years as stations try to catch the soccer moms and dads on their way to work. Now, WSIN will try to catch them on their way to soccer.

WISN already begins its morning news at 5 a.m. on weekdays.