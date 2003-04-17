Early Show trails Fox & Friends
For the second straight week, Fox News Channel's morning show, Fox &
Friends, notched higher viewership than CBS News' The Early Show.
For the week of April 7 through 11, Fox & Friends grabbed 2.86
million viewers compared with Early's 2.77 million.
Cable News Network's morning show, American Morning, averaged just over 2 million
viewers, and MSNBC collected 1.1 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.