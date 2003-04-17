Early Show trails Fox & Friends

For the second straight week, Fox News Channel's morning show, Fox &

Friends, notched higher viewership than CBS News' The Early Show.

For the week of April 7 through 11, Fox & Friends grabbed 2.86

million viewers compared with Early's 2.77 million.

Cable News Network's morning show, American Morning, averaged just over 2 million

viewers, and MSNBC collected 1.1 million.