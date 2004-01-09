Early Show to Reveal Survivor All Stars
CBS’ The Early Show will reveal the 18 new castaways of Survivor All Stars Monday, Jan. 12.
Several of the survivors will talk about their strategies for the eighth installment of the hit reality series, CBS said.
The All Stars edition of Survivor debuts Super Bowl XXXVIII Feb. 1.
