Early Show nips Fox News for third
While it still trails its broadcast competition, CBS News' The Early
Show is back ahead of cable's Fox News Channel in the morning.
For the week of April 14 through 18, Early averaged 2.7 million
viewers versus Fox & Friends' 1.9 million. Fox News had edged out CBS
in recent weeks.
NBC's Today reigned with 6 million viewers. Next came Good Morning
America on ABC with 4.9 million.
