Early 's Pitts moves to Evening News
CBS Early Show executive producer Lyne Pitts is moving to evenings to
be senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather.
Pitts -- a CBS producer since 1984 who is married to correspondent Byron Pitts --
will work with Evening News executive producer Jim Murphy.
Pitts takes over for Wayne Nelson, who is moving to 60 Minutes II to
be a producer for correspondent Vicki Mabrey.
The moves will come later in July
No word yet who will be executive producer for Early, but the
show has a senior executive producer, Michael Bass.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.