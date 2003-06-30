Early 's Pitts moves to Evening News

CBS Early Show executive producer Lyne Pitts is moving to evenings to

be senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather.

Pitts -- a CBS producer since 1984 who is married to correspondent Byron Pitts --

will work with Evening News executive producer Jim Murphy.

Pitts takes over for Wayne Nelson, who is moving to 60 Minutes II to

be a producer for correspondent Vicki Mabrey.

The moves will come later in July

No word yet who will be executive producer for Early, but the

show has a senior executive producer, Michael Bass.