Early rises at Fox
Joe Early has been named Senior Vice President of publicity and corporate communications at Fox Broadcasting Co.
Early, who was formerly vice president of entertainment publicity at Fox, replaces Christina Kounelias as the network's top publicity executive. - Joe Schlosser
