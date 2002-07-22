Early returns in Jacksonville
JXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., reports early signs of ratings success as a new
independent.
While predictably dropping in time periods that once held CBS prime time and
daytime shows, the stations local news, General Manager Sherry Burns said, beat
its former CBS programming in the morning and evening news spots and beat Fox
affiliate WAWS(TV) in the 10 p.m. news race, even winning the time slot last
Thursday night against ER (a repeat).
Meanwhile, at new CBS affiliate WTEV, General Manager Susan Adams Loyd was
thrilled -- the network said it was too -- by the station's ratings,
particularly prime time.
WTEV did not expect to retain all of WJXT's CBS viewership, but the Clear
Channel-owned station kicked off the week winning prime time Monday (July 15)
with King of Queens and Yes Dear. "We came in with modest
expectations," she said early in the week. "People are going to be looking for
shows, and there's going to be some sampling. But this [Monday] was a fantastic
day."
Burns and Loyd agreed that week one was only the beginning of a long effort.
