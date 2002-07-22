Early returns in Jacksonville

JXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., reports early signs of ratings success as a new

independent.

While predictably dropping in time periods that once held CBS prime time and

daytime shows, the stations local news, General Manager Sherry Burns said, beat

its former CBS programming in the morning and evening news spots and beat Fox

affiliate WAWS(TV) in the 10 p.m. news race, even winning the time slot last

Thursday night against ER (a repeat).

Meanwhile, at new CBS affiliate WTEV, General Manager Susan Adams Loyd was

thrilled -- the network said it was too -- by the station's ratings,

particularly prime time.

WTEV did not expect to retain all of WJXT's CBS viewership, but the Clear

Channel-owned station kicked off the week winning prime time Monday (July 15)

with King of Queens and Yes Dear. "We came in with modest

expectations," she said early in the week. "People are going to be looking for

shows, and there's going to be some sampling. But this [Monday] was a fantastic

day."

Burns and Loyd agreed that week one was only the beginning of a long effort.