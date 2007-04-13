Early Renewal for Showtime's The Tudors
By Staff
Showtime has given early-renewal to the new drama The Tudors, according to published reports.
The show, which features Jonathan Rhys-Meyers as Henry 8, premiered just weeks ago. The quick pick-up indicates the network has major confidence in the new program going into 2008.
Showtime has also green-lighted a new Tracey Ullman vehicle tentatively titled State of the Union. The show, which satirizes life in America, will feature Ullman impersonating up to 200 characters per episode.
