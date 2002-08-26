Early birds catch the news in Boston
Boston's WSBK-TV will debut a 7 a.m. newscast Sept. 16.
The Viacom Inc.-owned station promises a "news you can use" approach
focusing on sports, traffic, business, weather and other news updates.
The program will also scroll sports scores, weather information and stock updates
along the bottom of the screen.
Produced in conjunction with Viacom co-owned station, WBZ-TV, the morning
newscast will be anchored by Kerry Connolly and Scott Wahle, with Barry Burbank
doing weather.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.