Early birds catch the news in Boston

Boston's WSBK-TV will debut a 7 a.m. newscast Sept. 16.

The Viacom Inc.-owned station promises a "news you can use" approach

focusing on sports, traffic, business, weather and other news updates.

The program will also scroll sports scores, weather information and stock updates

along the bottom of the screen.

Produced in conjunction with Viacom co-owned station, WBZ-TV, the morning

newscast will be anchored by Kerry Connolly and Scott Wahle, with Barry Burbank

doing weather.