Earley Named Jackal Group President

Joe Earley has been named president of The Jackal Group, where he will oversee all areas of the studio’s television, film, theater and digital divisions. Earley will report to Gail Berman, chairman and CEO.

“I am thrilled to welcome Joe at a time when The Jackal Group is experiencing the kind of measurable creative and operational surge that will benefit from his expertise and overall presence,” said Berman. “Plus, Joe is an exceptional leader with a sharp eye for terrific content, and he possesses a special ability of inspiring those around him with seeming ease.”

Earley and Berman previously worked together at Fox. Earley rose to chief operating officer, and Berman was president. Earley stepped down at the end of 2015, wrapping up a 21-year Fox run that began with him in a publicist role.

“Joining The Jackal Group not only reunites me with my friend Gail, who inspires creators to infuse great projects with the innovation and commercial appeal this market needs,” he said, “but also allows me to fully blend my creative pursuits with the operational and marketing experience that will help this business grow.”

Jackal Group has comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and Easiest Game Show Ever on the air at Fox and Pop, respectively. Among many other projects, the company is in pre-production on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the two-hour event set to air in fall 2016 on Fox.