Fox Television COO Earley to Step Down

Joe Earley, chief operating officer at Fox Television Group, will step down at the end of the year. The well-respected exec has been COO for Fox Television Group since August 2014, and has had oversight of marketing and communications, digital, research, talent relations, scheduling and audience strategy at Fox Broadcasting Company, while partnering with 20th Century Fox Television's development, production, business affairs, marketing and finance leads on strategic initiatives, as well as publicity and talent relations at the studio.

"Joe is one of the most talented executives and gifted leaders we've ever had the pleasure of working with, so we are saddened that he has decided to step down," said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group. "We have been discussing his desire to get closer to the creative process for a while now, and although we would love for him to stay at Fox for another 21 years, we understand and fully support his plans to take on new challenges. We are extremely grateful to Joe for his partnership, strategic insight and all of his contributions to the company, and we know we'll be working with him again soon."

Earley was COO of Fox Broadcasting Company before taking that title to Fox Television Group. Prior to that, he was president of marketing and communications for the network. Previous titles include executive VP of marketing and communications and executive VP of publicity. He joined Fox 21 years ago as a publicist.

"Over the past 21 years, I've had the great fortune of working alongside some of the most talented and inspiring people in the business, from my co-workers and bosses, to the talent on our shows, both in front of and behind the camera," said Earley. "Because of the entrepreneurial spirit that pervades Fox, and the incredible support of the teams across the network, I have been afforded unbelievable opportunities for growth and new experiences. I'm very grateful to Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice for their leadership and friendship, and for inviting me to join them at the Fox Television Group."

Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, cited the "deep level of trust and confidence he's built with our creators, talent and industry peers," along with Earley's "sharp business sense, passion for creativity and ability to inspire and mobilize teams."