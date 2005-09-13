Eagles Dare, Falcons Soar, ABC Wins

With Monday Night Football back (appropriately enough) on Mondays, ABC topped the broadcast networks among 18-to-49-year-old viewers in Monday prime time.

The season premieres of Wife Swap and Monday Night Football (which technically debuted last week during a special Thursday night one-off) helped ABC to an average 6.6 rating/17 share in advertisers’ key demo, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Sept. 12.

Fast national data are based on time-period estimates and subject to chance after final results are tallied. Live programming, such as ABC’s football game, is particularly volatile.

The Falcons-Eagles game posted a 7.8/19, as Atlanta topped Philadelphia 14-10. (In metered markets, the game drew a whopping 15.8 rating, a 14% increase from last year’s MNF opener, which drew a 13.)

ABC also introduced the second season of Wife Swap, drawing a 4.2/12.

Fox took second place with a strong new episode of Prison Break (4.5/11) at 9 p.m. (It aired a repeat of the show from 8-9 p.m., tallying a 2.4/7.) Overall, the network averaged 3.4/9 during prime.

In third, CBS was close behind at 3.3/8. King of Queens (2.5/8) aired at 8 p.m., followed by Everybody Loves Raymond (2.7/7) at 8:30 and two reruns of Two and a Half Men at 9 p.m. (3.6/9) and 9:30 (3.8/9). At 10 p.m., a CSI: Miami repeat drew a 3.5/9.

NBC (at 2.2/6 for the night) was in fourth place, repeating two Most Outrageous TV Moments specials during the 8 o’clock hour. They scored a 2.0/6 and a 2.3/6. NBC also aired reruns of Las Vegas (2.0/5) at 9 p.m. and Medium (2.5/6) at 10 p.m.

The WB and UPN tied for last place, each averaging 1.0/3 in the demo. The WB aired two repeats of 7th Heaven at 8 p.m. (1.0/3) and 9 p.m. (1.0/2). UPN’s schedule was all repeats: One on One (1.0/3) at 8 p.m.; All of Us (.9/3) at 8:30 p.m.; Girlfriends (1.1/3) at 9 p.m.; and Half & Half (1.0/2) at 9:30 p.m.