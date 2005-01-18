E! Wins Red-Carpet Race

In the battle of Golden Globe red-carpet specials Sunday night, E! Entertainment Television beat out Joan and Melissa Rivers' new TV Guide Channel show, but E!’s ratings slipped from last year.

E!’s two-hour Live from the Red Carpet: 2005 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by The View’s Star Jones, averaged a 2.1 overnight HH rating in metered markets, down from a 2.6 HH rating for the 2004 program, when the Rivers hosted the E! show.

Still, TV Guide Channel, which poached the Rivers away from E! earlier this year, recorded a 1.0 HH rating for Joan and Melissa Live at the Golden Globes, the network’s best-ever rating.

Both cable networks followed the awards, which aired on NBC, with a fashion special, with TV Guide winning that battle. TV Guide’s Fashion Wrap posted a 0.7 rating, while E!’s Fashion Police managed a 0.4.