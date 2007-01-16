E! Wins Globes Red-Carpet Rivalry Again

E!'s Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Depandi beat the TV Guide Channel's mother/daughter team of Joan and Melissa Rivers again this year, as the Golden Globes red-carpet rivalry unfolded. However, while E!'s coverage rose only slightly from last year's, TV Guide Channel had a 17% increase from last year's numbers.

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, which ran 6-8 p.m. ET, earned a 2.07 household rating, slightly ahead of last year's rating, according to early numbers. It built steadily on the quarter-hours and peaked at a 2.98 rating, 10% higher than last year's peak.

TV Guide Channel's red-carpet coverage, featuring the famously catty Rivers duo, also running 6-8 p.m., earned a 0.7 household rating.