E! Weighs In With PSAs

E! is the latest cable network to partner with the American Red Cross to offer relief for Hurricane Katrina victims. The network is creating a public service campaign featuring celebrities including Eva Longoria, Pamela Anderson, Destiny’s Child, Steve Carell, Nicole Richie, John Larroquette, Julie Andrews, Brooke Burns, George Lopez, Lucy Lawless, Mariah Carey, Carlos Santana and Paula Abdul. PSA spots will begin Sept. 3 promoting awareness, volunteering, and fund-raising for The American Red Cross’ Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund. The Style Network, also owned by E! Networks, will run the spots as well, as will the company’s E! International Network, available in more than 75 countries.