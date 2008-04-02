E! Wants More Sunset Tan

E! Entertainment Television picked up a second season of Sunset Tan, the network announced.

Sunset Tan follows the daily grind and the unusual staff (so called “olly girls”) at its namesake salon in Los Angeles.

For season two, the focus will be on the salon’s new Las Vegas outpost at the Palms, as the crew launches the new shop and trains the new staff.

Season two of Sunset Tan will premiere on E! this summer.