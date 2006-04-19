E! Ups Abraham to EP, News

E! has promoted Peggy Jo Abraham to the newly created position of executive producer for E! News. An E! News staffer since 1997, she will continue to report to Jeff Shore, senior VP of production for E! Networks.

In her newly expanded role in E!’s news operation, Abraham will also look to integrate news content into E! network programming and online applications.

Abraham was previously news director, a position she had held since 2000, when she was promoted from managing editor.

She joined E! from KNBC, where she was a special-projects producer. Prior to that, she was with KTLA as on on-air reporter, line producer and writer.