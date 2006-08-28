E! Tops Cable Carpet Competition

E! delivered just over triple the ratings of the TV Guide Channel with its Emmy pre-show, but NBC, which carried the Emmy broadcast immediately afterward, beat them both according to overnight research from Nielsen Media Research metered markets.



E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2006 Emmy Awards, delivered a 2.09 household rating, compared to TV Guide's .66 for Joan & Melissa: Live at the Emmy Awards 2006. Both specials ran from 6-8 p.m. By comparison, NBC's 2006 Emmy Red Carpet Special, which aired from 7-8 p.m. averaged a 5.9 household rating in the local markets.

E!'s pre-show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana DePandi, was down slightly from the 2.22 household rating it got last year, although up from two years ago, when it earned a 1.9 rating.

The past two years, the show had been hosted by Star Jones Reynolds. TV Guide Channel's pre-show was on par with its .7 rating from last year.



NBC's pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood's Billy Bush and Nancy O'Dell, averaged 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.9/6 in the 18-49 demo, based on fast-affiliate numbers from Nielsen's regular national sample.