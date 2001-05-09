E! takes wraps off fall lineup

The E! network unveiled eight new entertainment news shows and documentaries on Tuesday for the 2001-2002 season.

The biggest challenge with new programming is to create new shows that will become part of the pop culture landscape like Talk Soup and E! True Hollywood Stories, said Mindy Herman, the network's president and CEO.

"The key for us is to be the destination for our genre," Herman told the media Tuesday evening in New York. "Others will dabble in it [entertainment programming] but we want to be the home."

Notable new programs will include Totally True TV Tales, a series on the story behind TV shows and characters that became pop culture icons, and The Women Of..., which tells the stories of influential women in the entertainment industry. - Allison Romano