E! Takes to the Skies

E! Networks will provide in-flight programming to US Airways. The company will provide a two-hour E! branded channel on personal TVs in all first and business class cabins for all worldwide flights starting in September.

Additionally, US Airways will play at least one E! show each month the main screen in coach worldwide as part of a programming compilation.

E! will create branded customized programming blocks for the two-hour channel featuring its on-air talent, including E! News co-host Giuliana DePandi. Programming will be updated monthly. E! Network already supplies in-flight programming to Continental, Delta, Northwest and others.