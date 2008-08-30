E! Stands Up Against Cancer

E! Entertainment Television will join NBC, CBS and ABC in televising the cross-network "Stand Up to Cancer" fundraising special.

The one-hour, commercial-free special will be simulcast on the networks at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. E! will also present the special on its networks in more than 75 countries within a day after it airs in the U.S.

The special was originally announced by the three network evening news anchors, who appeared as a group on their three respective morning shows. The anchors, Charles Gibson of ABC, Brian Williams of NBC and Katie Couric of CBS, will present reports on advances in cancer research.

Perhaps more up E!'s alley will be the celebrity guests and musical performances. Among the celebrities will be Christina Applegate (who recently underwent a double mastectomy), Jennifer Aniston, Lance Armstrong, Elizabeth Edwards, Neil Patrick Harris and the Simpsons family. The video for the new single "Just Stand Up," featuring Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Sheryl Crow, Hannah Montana's Miley Cyrus and others, will make its debut during the special.