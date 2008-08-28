E! Standing Up To Cancer Too

E! Entertainment Television will join NBC, CBS and ABC in televising the cross network “Stand Up To Cancer” fundraising special.

The one hour, commercial free special will be simulcast on the networks at 8 p.m. Friday, September 5. E! will also present the special on its networks in over 75 counties within a day after it airs in the U.S.

The special was originally announced by the three network evening news anchors, who appeared a sa group on their three respective morning shows. The anchors, Charles Gibson of ABC, Brian Williams of NBC and Katie Couric of CBS will present reports on advances in cancer research.

Perhaps more up E!’s alley will be the celebrity guests and musical performances. Among the celebrities will be Christina Applegate, who underwent a double mastectomy recently, Jennifer Aniston, Lance Armstrong, Elizabeth Edwards, Neil Patrick-Harris and the Simpsons family. The video for the new single “Just Stand Up,” featuring Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Sheryl Crow, Hannah Montana’s Miley Cyrus and others, will make its debut during the special.

"There is not one person whose life hasn't been affected by cancer in some way, and it is our honor to join in the fight against this disease in all its forms,” said Ted Harbert, president and CEO of Comcast Entertainment Group in a statement. “There is no better way that we can lend our support than to make this message of hope and human determination heard throughout the world via our international network of E! channels."