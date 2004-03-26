E! Slates Reel-to-Real Series

E! Entertainment Television will add a celluloid twist to the reality genre in a new show slated for a June premiere, one of a pair of new reality offerings it plans for the month.

E! is partnering with Fear Factor producers Joel Klein and David Hurwitz on a new series, Scream Play, in which contestants will recreate famous movie action scenes, Keanu Reeves' leap onto a moving bus in Speed for example. Ben Silverman and Mark Koops of Reveille will executive produce. E! has ordered 13 episodes of the hour show.

Also coming in June is Dr. 90210, about a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and his patients. Viewers won't, however, see patients go under the knife.

As E! ramps up development, it is upping Ann Lewis to VP of development and executive producer and bringing in Jennifer Daly as executive producer for program development.