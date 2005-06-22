E! Slates Musical Wake-Up Call

E! Entertainment President Ted Harbert will get jiggy with it when the cable network launches a Monday-Friday a.m. music video series.

The Daily Blend will be hosted by Latin beauty and former Prince dancer, backup singer and (though not mentioned in the announcement) girl friend Mayte Garcia.

She will provide her take on today’s top artists.

Premiering on E! July 18 at 8 a.m., each hour show will feature 10 popular music videos, six of which will cover a daily theme from musicians who double as celebrity designers. The announcement also says the show will have a pop culture element to it, with guilty pleasures (songs you love but won’t admit to liking), teen queens and “the sexiest men and women in music.”

Garcia is best known for her work with Prince and his New Power Generation from 1992 to 1996.

She recorded and released her debut album “Child of the Sun” in Europe, with the first single “If I Love You 2Night.” Released in Europe, the album made the charts and the video was in rotation on MTV Europe and on VH1 in the U.S.