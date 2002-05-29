E! slates Anna Nicole Smith Show

MTV: Music Television's smash hit, The Osbournes,has spawned

its first knockoff.

Anna Nicole Smith, the former model and Playboy playmate, is starring

in a new reality series for E! Entertainment Television.

The Anna Nicole Smith Show, premiering in August, will follow Smith, her

assistant, her lawyer and her 16-year-old son.

E! said viewers will see the 'real woman behind the myth and witness this

larger-than-life diva's existence in a fishbowl.'

Smith was recently awarded $89 million after a drawn-out legal battle over

the estate of her former husband, oil baron J. Howard Marshall II.

But Smith herself said her life is not all that interesting. She told Cable

News Network's Larry King that she doesn't date and she doesn't go out. 'It's

hard to date when you're at home because nobody knows you,' she said.

The interview was set to air Wednesday night on Larry King

Live.