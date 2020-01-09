E! Sets Feb. 12 for Return of ‘The Soup’

E! said that its franchise The Soup would return on Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta is the new host of the half-hour pop culture series.

She will be filling the shoes of Greg Kinnear, John Henson and Aisha Tyler, who hosted the program in its original iteration.

“I am excited beyond words for The Soup! It's a total dream to host a show I've always been a fan of.” said Catta-Preta. “Only one more thing on my bucket list... become the 6th Spice Girl... Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed.”

The show premiered in 1991 as Talk Soup, It was relaunched in 2004 as The Soup with host Joel McHale. It ended December 2015.

The Soup is produced by Mission Control Media, with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as executive producers.