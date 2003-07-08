E! renews three series
E! Entertainment Television is bringing back three original series for more
episodes.
E! is ordering up more of its Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous-esque
show, It’s Good to Be, as well as Celebrities Uncensored, which looks at
celebrities' candid moments, and Love Chain, chronicling stars’ love lives. New
episodes will hit the air in the fall.
E!’s younger sibling network, Style, is adding a new lifestyle show, The
Brini Maxwell Show, for fall, where host Maxwell helps viewers redecorate
with a retro approach.
It’s part of Style’s efforts to branch out, E! Entertainment president
Mark Sonnenberg said.
Of course, fashion, beauty and home play a big part, "but we’re opening up to
more lifestyle and more entertaining," he added.
An example: Style’s new mock courtroom show, Style Court, debuting
Aug. 4, puts fashion victims on trial and sentences some to makeovers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.