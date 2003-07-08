E! renews three series

E! Entertainment Television is bringing back three original series for more

episodes.

E! is ordering up more of its Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous-esque

show, It’s Good to Be, as well as Celebrities Uncensored, which looks at

celebrities' candid moments, and Love Chain, chronicling stars’ love lives. New

episodes will hit the air in the fall.

E!’s younger sibling network, Style, is adding a new lifestyle show, The

Brini Maxwell Show, for fall, where host Maxwell helps viewers redecorate

with a retro approach.

It’s part of Style’s efforts to branch out, E! Entertainment president

Mark Sonnenberg said.

Of course, fashion, beauty and home play a big part, "but we’re opening up to

more lifestyle and more entertaining," he added.

An example: Style’s new mock courtroom show, Style Court, debuting

Aug. 4, puts fashion victims on trial and sentences some to makeovers.