E! Renews ‘Kendra'

E! is bringing back its Girls Next Door spinoff Kendra for a second season, the network says.

The first season of the series, which follows Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson trying to make it outside the confines of the Playboy Mansion, averaged nearly two million viewers an episode, making it one of E!s most watched series.

The new season will premiere in early 2010, and will see the family moving east to New Jersey as Wilkinson has her first child.

"We saw a marriage in season one and now we are going to see Kendra navigate the unfamiliar waters of being a newlywed and a new parent all at the same time. We can't wait to be there with her every step of the way," said Lisa Berger, executive vice president of original programming and series development for E!