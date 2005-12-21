E! Pulls Red Carpet Out from Under Griffin

E! is dropping Kathy Griffin from its red-carpet coverage, the network confirmed today. The red-headed comedienne provided color commentary for awards shows for the network after Joan and Melissa Rivers left E! for TV Guide.

The network confirmed that it was in negotiations on a contract with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, which would include filling the open slot at this year’s Golden Globes. Seacrest is close to finalizing a three-year, seven-figure contract with the network to host and anchor E! News, and develop original programming under his production company, according to published reports.

Griffin, who this summer earned high ratings for Bravo with reality show MyLife on the D List, has been vocal in her standup about a feud with Seacrest that she says started when he ripped open her rented shirt while the two were presenting together at the American Music Awards in 2003.