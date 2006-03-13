E! Promotes Magdlen
By Anne Becker
E! Networks upped Rob Magdlen from executive director to VP, program planning and acquisitions. Magdlen will continue overseeing domestic scheduling for E!, as well as video-on-demand and satellite radio content. He will also hunt for programming acquisition opportunities.
Magdlen joined E! in 1998 as a coordinator for program planning and acquisitions and eventually helped launch Style Network and E! International. Before E!, Magden worked in production for TNT.
