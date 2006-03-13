E! Promotes Magdlen

E! Networks upped Rob Magdlen from executive director to VP, program planning and acquisitions. Magdlen will continue overseeing domestic scheduling for E!, as well as video-on-demand and satellite radio content. He will also hunt for programming acquisition opportunities.

Magdlen joined E! in 1998 as a coordinator for program planning and acquisitions and eventually helped launch Style Network and E! International. Before E!, Magden worked in production for TNT.