E! Plans Slate of Reality Shows

E! Entertainment Television will launch a reality series about Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, his younger brother and fellow pop singer Aaron, and their three sisters as part of a handful of reality shows debuting in the coming months.

The Carters, from producers Rob Lee (Bravo’s Blow Out) and J.T. Taylor (MTV’s The Osbournes), will follow the oft troubled siblings as they live together in a house with eldest Nick taking care of the others. The eight-episode half-hour series will join E!’s schedule this fall.

In June, E! will premiere other series—including 7 DeadliestHollywood Sins, a seven-part half-hour series about Hollywood transgressions—and the new season of The Simple Life: ’Til Death Do Us Part. New specials include Uncovered: Hidden Lives of Miss USA, an inside look at the pageant’s 2006 contestants.