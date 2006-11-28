E! Plans New Reality Show About Vegas

E!, Ryan Seacrest andLaguna Beach's Go Go Luckey productions are teaming up on a reality series about twentysomethings in Las Vegas. Half-hour Paradise City is set to debut as a weekly series on E! in 2007.

The show is the first to come out of a development and production deal Seacrest and his Ryan Seacrest Productions signed with E! in January. Seacrest hosts and produces red carpet and other celebrity programming for the network.

Go Go Luckey, run by husband/wife team, Gary and Julie Auerbach, pioneered the "dramality" TV format, in which real people's stories are shot to look like scripted programming, with MTV's Laguna Beach, which just finished its third season. The company also produced A&E's Rollergirls.

Paradise City will track Vegas up and comers, such as a rocker, a model, and a club promoter.