E! Picks Up Pamela Anderson Reality Series

Continuing its programming trend of following celebrities and their daily lives, E! Entertainment Television announced new series Pamela (working title), which will feature former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Unlike some of E!’s other shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood and the upcoming Living Lohan, Pamela will not feature Anderson’s children in the show, according to the network.

The series will be shot in a highly stylized documentary style, according to the producers of the series at World of Wonder Productions.

"Pamela will be an artistically rich and visually stunning series," said Randy Barbato, managing director of World of Wonder Productions, in a statement. "The series will offer an unprecedented look inside the life of one of today's most iconic superstars in the style of a uniquely shot documentary film."

Pamela will premiere on E! this summer.