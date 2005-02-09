E! Picks Jackson Re-Enactor

A nine-year veteran Michael Jackson impersonator has been tapped to play the gloved one in E! Entertainment Television's and British Sky Broadcasting Group plc’s daily re-enactments of the trial.

LA native Edward Moss will star in half-hour re-enactments of the trial, compiled from court transcripts, which will begin airing on E! when jury selection ends.

The Michael Jackson Trial, scheduled to air weeknights at 7:30 with a wrap-up each Saturday, will also include commentary from legal analysts. It will air weekdays in the UK on News Corp.'s Sky News and Sky One.

Moss has acted as Jackson in movie and TV appearances including MadTV, Politically Incorrect, The Steve Harvey Show and Nip/Tuck.

E! Entertainment Networks is currently available to 86 million cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S.

