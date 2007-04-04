E! Picks Up Chelsea Lately

E! has tapped Comedienne Chelsea Handler to host a new late night comedy show called Chelsea Lately. The show, set to debut in July, will feature Handler’s take on pop culture, breaking news, and entertainment gossip, while also including celebrity interviews, viewer call-ins, and field shoots.

"Chelsea brings her unique wit and perspective on pop culture that is a perfect fit for E! and we know viewers will welcome the chance to get a daily dose of her new show this summer," said Lisa Berger, executive vice president, programming development, E!, in a statement.

Handler is no stranger to E!, having hosted The Chelsea Handler Show on the network last year. She was also featured on her own half hour stand-up special on Comedy Central last month.

Chelsea Lately will debut on E! in July.