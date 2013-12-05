E! Orders Plastic Surgery Series 'Botched'

E! has ordered a new reality series Botched, where a pair of doctors will attempt to fix bad plastic surgeries.

The one-hour series, which has been ordered for eight episodes, will see accomplished plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif attempt to fix or undo patients' surgeries gone awry. It will premiere during the summer or fall of next year.

“In a culture fixated on looks, I think we are equally fascinated by stories of both good and terrible plastic surgery,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming & development, E!. “As more and more people endure multiple procedures for that perfect look, all too often the outcome can be a nightmare. But with the help of two of the best doctors in the field, Botched will offer them a second chance at beauty. ”

Botched is executive produced by Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart and Mark Herwick for Evolution Media.