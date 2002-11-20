E! opens production shop

Still flushed from its success with The Anna Nicole Show, E! Entertainment Television is building a production unit to churn out

more originals.

E! Studios will make shows for E! and sister digi-net Style, as well as

programs to shop to other networks.

E! executive vice president Mark Sonnenberg will add E! Studios

to his watch and take on the title of general manager for E! and Style.

Jeff Shore, now senior VP

of production, will oversee E! Studios' internal productions.