E! opens production shop
Still flushed from its success with The Anna Nicole Show, E! Entertainment Television is building a production unit to churn out
more originals.
E! Studios will make shows for E! and sister digi-net Style, as well as
programs to shop to other networks.
E! executive vice president Mark Sonnenberg will add E! Studios
to his watch and take on the title of general manager for E! and Style.
Jeff Shore, now senior VP
of production, will oversee E! Studios' internal productions.
