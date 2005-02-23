E! Offers Ad-Free Oscar Hour
In a first for E! Entertainment Television's Oscar coverage, the second hour of the 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (EST) Live from the Red Carpet Feb. 27 -- which tops off a marathon of preshow reporting hosted by Star Jones Reynolds -- will air ad-free.
The network has begun airing the last hour of its marathon awards show coverage (SAG's Grammy's, Golden Globes) ad-free as a break from the ad-filled lead-ups, pointing out that though the coverage is front-loaded with ads, it is back-loaded with the biggest stars in that ad-free hour immediately preceding the awards.
Oscar day regularly yields the network’s highest ratings of the year. Last year’s coverage drew almost 8 million viewers.
Before Live, E!’s noon – 6 p.m. ET live Countdown will feature celebrity call-ins, an appearance from the star of ABC’s Bachelorette, and interviews with, among others, Jamie Foxx’s make-up artist from Ray and shoe maven Stuart Weitzman, who will design a pair of shoes with Marilyn Monroe’s jewelry for one of the nominees. It will also feature traditional behind-the-scenes reporting, fashion segments and nominee bios,
Following the awards, E! will air a two-hour live post show at midnight ET, and Fashion Police, a fashion wrap-up the next day at 8 p.m. The network will also deliver pre-show clips to Sprint and Verizon cell phones.
