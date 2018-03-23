E! News Sets Second Season of Snapchat Show

E! News said its original Snapchat show Face Forward is returning for a second season, starting March 24.

During its first season, the show average 5 million unique viewers per episode, according to Snapchat.

“E! News continues to develop and launch innovative quality content that resonates with young audiences on the most engaged platforms, and Face Forward is a perfect example of the kind of programming we are focused on,” said Bryce Kristensen, head of E! content lab and VP, digital development and production, E! News. “The success of Face Forward on Snapchat shows that millennials respond to truly immersive and impactful experiences that let them authentically explore their passion points.”

Related: Food Network Cooks Up 'Chopped U' for Snapchat

Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch returns as the exclusive launch partner for the first half of the season.

“Season one of Face Forward created the perfect vehicle for Abercrombie & Fitch to reach their target consumers with great video content on all platforms,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, lifestyle and hispanic advertising sales, NBCUniversal.

On the show beauty guru Patrick Starrr, online hair sensation Tiarra Monet, and celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek give young women style overhauls culminating in a celebrity-type photo shoot.



Face Forward is one of several shows E! has on Snapchat. The others are The Rundown andWhat the Fashion.

“Face Forward’s debut season was a hit with Snapchatters, and we’re excited for our community to dive into season two,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s head of original content. “We know Snapchatters are passionate about fashion, and Face Forward is a new take on the traditional makeover show for our mobile-first audience.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfS-yt_tjO0[/embed]