Food Network Cooks Up ‘Chopped U’ for Snapchat

Food Network said it will launch its first original program for Snapchat, Chopped U, on Sunday.

The series, hosted and judged by Lazarus Lynch of Food Network’s digital show Comfort Nation, features young foodies in culinary competitions.

New episodes will appear for six weeks on Snapchat’s Discover page. Previously released episodes will be available using Snapchat’s search feature.

"Chopped is an example of crowd-pleasing, premium content that has long attracted a devoted and loyal following," said Vikki Neil, senior VP and general manager of Discovery's Lifestyle Digital Studios. "Snapchat's platform allows us to bring this beloved show to a new mobile-first format, making it more accessible to our millennial and centennial audience."

Discovery says Chopped gets 13 million viewers in the 25-54 demo monthly and that the spinoff will allow younger viewers to watch using a mobile format they’re familiar with.

Food Network was one of the first programmers to sign up for Snapchat’s Discovery platform in 2015. It and sister channel HGTV have expanded their relationship with Snapchat to include exclusive original shows.

"Chopped U is Snapchat's first cooking Show and we're excited to reimagine this franchise for our audience," said Vanessa Guthrie, partner lead for Snapchat Shows. "Food Network has been a tremendous partner from the beginning and we're thrilled to continue our work together in this new format."