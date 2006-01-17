E! Networks Ups Four

Suzanne Kolb, formerly senior VP of marketing at E! Networks, has been upped to executive VP, marketing and promotions, President and CEO Ted Harbert said Tuesday.

In her new role, she will manage E! Online, including overseeing new broadband channel The Vine @ E! Online.

Kolb joined E! in January 2005. In her role as executive VP, marketing and promotions, she updated the style brands for both E! and Style Network and worked on the launches of reality show The Girls Next Door and talk show Isaac, with host Isaac Mizrahi. She also worked with the company's international division.

Before joining E! Networks, Kolb was executive VP of marketing at The WB. Before that, she was senior VP of strategic marketing for the network. During her WB tenure, she helped create marketing campaigns for shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, Gilmore Girls, Reba, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh!

Along with Kolb, three other members of the E! Networks marketing team were promoted.

Sarah Goldstein was elevated from VP to senior VP, public relations. She has been with E! since March 2000. Prior to that, she was VP, media relations, at Twentieth Century Fox Television, where she helped in launching such shows as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, King of the Hill and Ally McBeal.

Stephen Early was tapped as VP, integrated marketing, from his role as VP, marketing solutions. In his new role, he adds responsibility for affiliate marketing to his overseeing of advertising partnerships and events. He also will oversee all partnership marketing for E! and Style. He has been at E! since October 2001, when he started as VP, marketing, for E! Online. Before that, he was executive director of national promotion for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.

Melissa Stone has been upped to VP, marketing, for Style Network. Her previous title was director, on-air promotion, E! Networks. Most recently, Stone directed the marketing campaign for Isaac. She has been at E! Networks since August 2003. Prior to that, she was at Oxygen Network as director of on-air promotion.

E! is currently available to 87 million cable and direct-broadcast satellite subscribers in the U.S. The Style Network can be seen in 42 million homes across the country. E! programming is available in more than 120 countries across the globe and reaches 600 million households.