E! nabs SNL

E! Entertainment Television landed a second repurposing deal with NBC Thursday, this time for Saturday Night Live.

Beginning in September, E! will reair the 2001-2002 season of SNL and

acquire the entire 25-year library by January 2004. The library deal runs

through 2008.

The network also recently acquired cable rights to NBC's new late-night

series, Last Call with Carson Daly. That show debuted on E! March 4.

E! apparently did not want to wait until 2004 to add SNL to its schedule. The

net struck a separate deal with Broadway Video -- which holds rights to the first

five seasons through 2003 -- that allows it to air those early seasons beginning

in April.

The cable net also unveiled a new series, TV Tales, which will devote

its March 31 premiere episode to the history of SNL.