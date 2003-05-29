E-mail blitz targets FCC
More than 180,000 electronic mails to the Federal Communications Commission protesting
pending changes to media-ownership rules have been generated through Wednesday,
claimed advocacy group MoveOn.org, which has joined with Common Cause and Free
Press to fight anticipated easing of the rules.
Those efforts have included an ad campaign, as well as the e-mail effort.
Another 15,000 e-mailed protests were reported from the Consumers Union.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.