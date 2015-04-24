E! Launching Series With Jillian Michaels

E! plans to launch a reality series featuring former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels in January.

The show, Just Jillian, was shown to media buyers and clients during an upfront presentation by NBCUniversal’s Lifestyle networks in Chicago Thursday.

Michaels and her partner Heidi Rhoades have two small children, Lukensia and Phoenix, and the series will highlight Michaels' unusual approach to parenting.

Michaels was the original trainer on Biggest Loser when it premiered in 2004. She left the show in 2011, but returned in 2012. She announced in June that she would not be returning for the shows 16th season.

She had a spinoff show, Losing It With Jillian on NBC in 2010. She was a co-host of the syndicated show The Doctors, which launched in 2011, but left in 2012.

In March, Spike announced she would be host and judge for a show called Sweat Inc., looking for the next big workout idea.