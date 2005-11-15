E! Launching Loeb Love-Life Show

Lisa Loeb’s love life will be the subject of a reality show for E!. #1 Single, an eight-episode half-hour series, will debut in January 2006. The show follows Loeb as she moves to New York to find love and career success.

Loeb is best known for her song “Stay,” which was featured in the 1994 film Reality Bites.

She hosted Dweezil & Lisa, a Food Network reality show in 2004 with her then-boyfriend Dweezil Zappa in which they traveled the country trying regional foods. After six years dating Zappa, Loeb announced in May 2004 that the pair had broken up.

E!, which averaged 398,000 total viewers in prime time during October, wants to strengthen its branding as the prime destination on cable for celebrity programming at a time when others, including VH1 and Bravo, are encroaching on that turf.

