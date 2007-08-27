E! Launches Multimedia News Series

E! Entertainment Television will launch E! News Now, an expansion of its online entertainment news content. The multimedia series will cover breaking news with video segments specifically designed for non-linear platforms.



E! aims to produce twelve video news segments a day at two minutes each, featuring reporters Ashlan Gorse and Valery Ortiz. The segments will be made available on broadband, and by mobile phone.



"Entertainment news happens all day long and E! News Now will allow us to bring those stories to our users as quickly as possible," said John Najarian, Senior Vice President, New Media and Business Development, Comcast Entertainment Group.



The video news updates will each focus on a single entertainment news story, covering everything from premieres and parties to celebrity shopping, gossip, and court appearances.