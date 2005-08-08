E! Hopping With Bunnies, Cows

A group of Playboy bunnies helped E! put a little bounce in its step on Sunday night.

Sunday’s series premiere of The Girls Next Door - a look behind the scenes at the Playboy Mansion - scored a 1.06 HH rating in metered markets, a 141% rise over the average for the previous four weeks in the 9 p.m. time slot. A midnight rerun averaged a .84, beating the time period average by 127%.

The 10 p.m. premiere of Filthy Rich: CattleDrive delivered a 1.08 HH rating, beating the time period average by 157%.

Filthy Rich is a “City Slickers” throwback reality show following a pack of Hollywood brats on a cattle ranch.

E! led off the night with a new True Hollywood Story on Jessica Simpson and her family.

While Simpson’s Dukes of Hazzard won the weekend box office title, her True Hollywood Story also delivered a .98 HH rating, 92% higher than its time period average.

For the six-hour period from 6 p.m. to midnight, E! averaged a .85 HH rating, up 81% over the average for the prior four weeks.

Recently, E! had been airing its True Hollywood Story series from 8-10, and then reality series Fight For Fame at 10.